January 11, 2020
Taiwan Elections: Incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen wins second term
In a major snub to China, the people of Taiwan have re-elected Tsai Ing-wen as president. She's broke the record for the most votes received by a presidential candidate with more than 8 million. It's yet another complication for Beijing, especially with seven straight months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong. From Taipei, Grace Lee reports.
