Regime continues attacks on Idlib, killing women and children

A ceasefire is brokered in northwestern Syrian city of Idlib by Turkey's President Erdogan during meetings with his Russian counterpart Putin in Istanbul on Wednesday. Just ahead of the ceasefire, Russia-backed Syrian regime’s bombing raids killed at least 18 civilians. That includes women and children. Idlib, is the last part of Syria not controlled by the regime and has endured months of bombing by the regime and its main ally, Russia. A TRT World team arrived in Idlib shortly after those attacks and sent us this report. #SyriaCeasefire #IdlibBombing #RussiaSyria