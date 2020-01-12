January 12, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Refugees stuck in Bosnia and Herzegovina
With the Croatian border closed, around 8,000 refugees and migrants, mostly from Pakistan and Afghanistan, are stuck in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Suffering from a complex decision-making system and ethnic divisions, Bosnia has been struggling to provide them with basic necessities. Some racist sentiments have also been sparked. #RefugeeCrisis #EuropeRefugees #BosniaandHerzegovina
Refugees stuck in Bosnia and Herzegovina
Explore