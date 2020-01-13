January 13, 2020
HERE TODAY, GHOSN TOMORROW : The world’s media was gobsmacked when Ghosn turned up in Beirut
The Ghosn story seemed to be crawling towards its inevitable conclusion – a trial in Japan where the conviction rate is 99%. But with his daring escape the former Nissan CEO blindsided the business community and world’s media. For several days Ghosn captured the world’s headlines, and imagination.
