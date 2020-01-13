January 13, 2020
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
JAPAN’S “HOSTAGE” JUSTICE SYSTEM: Campaigners want to reform the country’s harsh prosecution methods
Ghosn’s first public statement after quitting Japan insisted he hadn’t fled justice, but escaped injustice. Since then he’s gone into more detail about his treatment by Japanese prosecutors, calling the justice system in the country “backward”. Is he right? Take a look.
JAPAN’S “HOSTAGE” JUSTICE SYSTEM: Campaigners want to reform the country’s harsh prosecution methods
Explore