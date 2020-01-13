BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Protests continue in Iran after government shoots plane | Money Talks
Protesters in Iran are demanding for the resignation of the country's leadership after it admitted to downing a passenger plane. The Iranian military has confirmed shooting down the Ukraine International Airlines jet last Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board. Most of the victims were Iranian or Canadians of Iranian descent. As Nicholas Morgan reports, the protests come as Iran prepares for another round of US sanctions on the country's already struggling economy. The protests are the latest in a series of demonstrations against the government which is also under pressure over the country's dire economic conditions. International sanctions have quashed Iran's major exports like oil and metals. And the private sector has been suffocated by the rising share of public sector companies in domestic businesses. For more on this, we spoke to Sina Toossi in Washington. He's a senior research analyst at the National Iranian American Council. #Iran #Exports #USsanctions
Protests continue in Iran after government shoots plane | Money Talks
January 13, 2020
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us