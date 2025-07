Lutfi Ozkok: Portraits

Lutfi Ozkok is a world-renowned Turkish photographer. He is known for his portraits of Nobel Prize-winning writers. In fact, in Sweden, people would say that you would not receive a Nobel Prize in Literature if Lutfi Ozkok has not taken your picture. Showcase's Sena Arslan checked out his work, in a new exhibition in Istanbul. #LutfiOzkok #Photography #Artist