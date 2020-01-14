January 14, 2020
Thousands of displaced Syrians scrambling to find shelter
Despite international efforts to make northern Syria’s Idlib province a ceasefire zone, the Russia-backed regime has been dropping bombs on hospitals, houses and schools since April. And its resolved to retake Idlib as hundreds of thousands of displaced Syrians scramble to find shelter from the cold. Sarah Balter has more. #syriawar #idlib #syrianews
