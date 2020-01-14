January 14, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Locust swarm threatens food security in several countries
To East Africa now where large swarms of desert locusts continue to wreak havoc across the region. The insects have destroyed crops in parts of Kenya and are threatening to attack vegetation in South Sudan and Uganda. Kenya’s agriculture minister says the pests pose a significant threat to food security. Philip Owira has more. #africanews #foodsecurity #locust
Locust swarm threatens food security in several countries
Explore