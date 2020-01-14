BIZTECH
Queen Elizabeth II approves Sussexes move to independence | Money Talks
As the UK prepares for Brexit at the end of the month, Britons and many around the world, are being gripped by a different split. The Queen has agreed to a transition period for her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan to step back from royal life, move to North America and work towards financial independence. The couple hopes the change in pace will help insulate them from relentless negative press. But as Paolo Montecillo reports, it could also prove very lucrative. For more, we were joined by Dickie Arbiter in London. He's a royal commentator who served as the queen's spokesman from 1988 to 2000. #BritishRoyals #QueenElizabeth #Sussex
January 14, 2020
