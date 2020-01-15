January 15, 2020
Lebanon Crisis: Healthcare sector worst affected by continuing instability
The worsening economic situation in Lebanon has put a strain on all sectors of the economy, but, one area that has been particularly badly hit has been hospitals. Medical suppliers are now warning of a potential shortfall in supplies that could risk the lives of patients and even collapse the whole healthcare system. Owen Holdaway reports.
