WORLD
1 MIN READ
Europe’s Head of Security Thomas Greminger Speaks Out
Thomas Greminger is responsible for maintaining peace in Europe as the head of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). He monitors everything from human rights, elections, gender equality and the economy while finding a way to keep the 57 member states talking. But that's proving particularly difficult when it comes to Russia and Ukraine, as the war along their border seems a long way from being resolved. We ask the Secretary General about these challenges and more. Guest: Thomas Greminger Secretary General of Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE)
Europe’s Head of Security Thomas Greminger Speaks Out
January 15, 2020
Explore
France's Macron to raise defence targets, citing Russia threat
North Korea condemns joint drills by the US, Japan and South Korea, threatens retaliation
Russian FM Lavrov meets Chinese counterpart ahead of SCO ministerial summit
Trump, NATO secretary general to meet as plan takes shape for Ukraine weapons sales
Russia denies report claiming it backed 'zero enrichment' Iran nuclear deal
Europe responds to US tariffs slated for August
Australia launches largest-ever war games with 35,000 troops, amid Taiwan conflict concerns
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
President Erdogan says Türkiye is working to remove terrorism from the region's agenda
Syria controls wildfires after 10-day battle against heat, wind, and war-scarred terrain
Three children among 11 civilians killed in RSF attack in Sudan
Russia claims control of 'Karl Marx' in Donetsk
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Israel took his first and last breath, jailed him before he was born, now killed him
Mars to market: Massive meteorite up for sale
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us