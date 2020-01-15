WORLD
Russian President Vladimir Putin proposes sweeping constitutional changes
Russian President Vladimir Putin has proposed sweeping constitutional changes. In his annual state of the nation address, he surprised many observers with plans to boost the power of the national parliament and the office of prime minister. Within hours prime minister Dmitry Medvedev, a long time ally, offered the government’s resignation. Some say the changes are aimed at preserving Putin's power when he steps down from the presidency in 2024. Simon McGregor-Wood has more. #Putin #Medvedev #RussianFederation
January 15, 2020
