January 16, 2020
Healthcare sector worst affected by continuing instability in Lebanon
Lebanon's economic struggles are having a devastating impact on hospitals in that country. Medical suppliers are warning of a supply shortage that could put patient's lives at risk. They're also warning it could lead to the collapse of the healthcare system. Owen Holdaway has this report. #lebanoneconomy #lebanonnews #lebanon
