January 16, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump Impeachment: US House delivers two articles of impeachment to Senate
In the United States, where the House of Representatives has taken the next step to impeach President Donald Trump. It has sent charges, calling for the President’s removal, along with supporting arguments, to the Senate. Trump will become only the third US president to face a trial in the Senate. TRT World’s Yasmine El-Sabawi reports
