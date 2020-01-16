January 16, 2020
US retailers invest in sustainable solutions to tackle food waste | Money Talks
Convenience and sustainability are the buzzwords this year at the world's largest retail convention. Sometimes those are competing issues. But many of the more than 800 exhibitors at a trade fair in New York promise to offer consumers both. Jillian Wolf shows us how. #Retail #Sustainability #FoodWaste
