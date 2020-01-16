BIZTECH
US, China sign Phase One trade agreement | Money Talks
US President Donald Trump has signed a so-called Phase One trade agreement with China at the White House. It's the first step towards de-escalating a trade war that's rattled markets and global growth for almost two years. It commits China to making $200 billion in additional purchases of US goods. But many tariffs will remain in place and issues like protecting intellectual property rights of foreign firms in China, haven't been resolved. Mobin Nasir reports. For more, we spoke to Laurence Kotlikoff in Moscow. He's a professor of economics at Boston University and an associate at the National Bureau of Economic Research. #US #TradeDeal #China
January 16, 2020
