WEF calls on firms to tackle global heating | Money Talks
The past decade was the hottest in recorded history. And the effects of global heating are becoming more evident, from bushfires in Australia to severe storms around the world. The World Economic Forum is warning the risks will only increase in the coming decade, if policymakers don't act. Paolo Montecillo reports. Let's dive deeper into the World Economic Forum report with Michael Jacobs in London. He's a professorial fellow at the Sheffield Political Economy Research Institute. He's also an economist and political theorist, specialising in the climate crisis and environmental policy. #GlobalHeating #WorldEconomicForum #GlobalEconomy
January 16, 2020
By Zulal Sema
