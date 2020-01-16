WORLD
India’s Rape Crisis
Every year tens of thousands of Indian women become victim to some form of sexual violence and most will never see justice. The debate on how to tackle India's rape crisis has been raging in parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been accused of only condemning rape when it generates international headlines, and even then many say his criticism hasn't been strong enough. So what can be done to combat India's rape crisis? Guests: Shaina NC National Executive Member of the Ruling BJP Deepa Narayan Author of 'Chup: Breaking the Silence About India's Women' Shruti Kapoor Founder of Sayfty
India’s Rape Crisis
January 16, 2020
