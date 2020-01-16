WORLD
Nancy Pelosi announces seven impeachment managers
The US House voted to approve (Yeas 228, Nays 193) impeachment managers who will prosecute the case against US President Donald Trump. This also means the articles will be sent to the Senate. The next stage of the impeachment trial is expected to start next week. There are the seven managers: Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff of California, Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler of New York, Hakeem Jeffries of New York, Zoe Lofgren of California, Val Demings of Florida, Jason Crow of Colorado and Sylvia Garcia of Texas. Adam Schiff will be serving as the lead impeachment manager. John Burnett joins TRT World. #ImpeachmentManagers #NancyPelosi #TrumpImpeachment
January 16, 2020
