US House sends articles of impeachment to Senate | Money Talks
The US House of Representatives has taken the next step in President Donald Trump's impeachment. It has sent charges to the Senate, calling for the president's removal, along with supporting arguments. Trump is accused of misusing his office when he asked Ukraine to investigate his political rival, former vice president Joe Biden. He is also charged with obstructing the subsequent investigation. Trump becomes only the third US president to go on trial in the Senate. TRT World's Yasmine El-Sabawi has the details. For more on the story, we were joined by Dave Brat in Lynchburg, Virginia. He is the dean of Business at Liberty University and a former Republican Representative for Virginia's 7th congressional district. #DonaldTrump #Impeachment #USsenate
January 16, 2020
