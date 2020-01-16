WORLD
Articles impeaching Trump read out on Senate floor
There's been another political blow to US President Donald Trump as lawmakers in the Senate prepare for a trial on whether he should be removed from office. An impartial government watchdog has found the White House broke the law by withholding aid to Ukraine that had been approved by the US Congress. Trump is accused of freezing aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival. It came amid new allegations contradicting Trump's claims that his interest in Ukraine was about fighting corruption. Democrat lawmakers say it's yet more evidence for an impeachment trial against Trump.
January 16, 2020
