Turkish central bank cuts key interest rate | Money Talks

Turkey's central bank has cut its benchmark interest rate by another 75 basis points to 11.25 percent. It says efforts to rein in rising prices are creating more space for policymakers to lower borrowing costs. For more on this, Murat Gulkan joined the show. He's the chairman of OMG Capital Advisors in Istanbul. #Turkey #InterestRate #Lira