January 17, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
1,300 people have entered Guatemala on the way to US
At least 1,300 people have entered Guatemala in a new US-bound migrant caravan from Honduras. But the prospect that they'll reach the United States is slim. US President Donald Trump has put Mexico and Central American nations under pressure to accept migration agreements that limit crossings into the United States. Danielle Robertson reports. #mexicoimmigration #mexicous #trumpimmigration
1,300 people have entered Guatemala on the way to US
Explore