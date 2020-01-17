Nature prized above mass tourism in the Seychelles

Tourism has helped to pull the Seychelles from the brink of financial ruin after an economic crisis in 2008. Today, tourism makes up more than 60 percent of the islands' gross domestic product. But, as Natasha Hussain reports, it's engaged in a tug of war over maintaining economic growth, while protecting its fragile ecosystem.