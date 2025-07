Connect, BTS

If you have been living under a rock, this is pop's biggest boy band; BTS. They are getting into the contemporary art scene, by funding some of the world's best-known artists. It is left us wondering if there is a K-pop invasion of the art world or if the singers are merely looking for some serious art cred. Stephanie Rosenthal, Director of Gropius Bau and she is one of the partners of the project 01:56 #BTS #ConnectBTS #BTSArmy