WORLD
1 MIN READ
What’s Driving UAE’s Foreign Adventurism?
The Middle East and North Africa have become a battleground for competing camps seeking to fill a power vacuum left behind by multiple conflicts and the toppling of longtime rulers. But few countries have intervened more forcefully and with deadly effect than the United Arab Emirates. Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed has used his country’s vast oil wealth to fund warlord Khalifa Haftar in Libya against the UN-backed government while also engaging in the Saudi-led conflict in Yemen. So, what’s driving Abu Dhabi’s adventurism in the region? Guests: Mehmet Ogutcu Former Turkish Diplomat Mahjoob Zweiri Gulf Studies Programme Director at Qatar University
What’s Driving UAE’s Foreign Adventurism?
January 17, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us