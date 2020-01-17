What’s Driving UAE’s Foreign Adventurism?

The Middle East and North Africa have become a battleground for competing camps seeking to fill a power vacuum left behind by multiple conflicts and the toppling of longtime rulers. But few countries have intervened more forcefully and with deadly effect than the United Arab Emirates. Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed has used his country’s vast oil wealth to fund warlord Khalifa Haftar in Libya against the UN-backed government while also engaging in the Saudi-led conflict in Yemen. So, what’s driving Abu Dhabi’s adventurism in the region? Guests: Mehmet Ogutcu Former Turkish Diplomat Mahjoob Zweiri Gulf Studies Programme Director at Qatar University