How Expansive is the Global Turkic Identity?

With more than a 150-million people worldwide speaking a Turkic language, this linguistic and cultural group spans from Northern Asia, to the Mediterranean Sea. But how connected is the global Turkic community? In 2009, four Turkic speaking countries came together, to form the Turkic Council. The group seeks to build more trade links, and to address security challenges facing member states. But can this loose grouping of Turkic states transform into something more cohesive? Guests: Halil Akinci Former Secretary General of the Turkic Council Cavid Veliyev Head of Foreign Policy Department at the Center of Analysis of International Relations