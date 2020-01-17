Harry and Meghan: Turning Their Back on Buckingham?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they're retreating from royal duties to become financially independent. Is this modernising the monarchy or shirking responsibility? And just how feasible is an independent life? Guests: Richard Fitzwilliams Royal Commentator Sinai Fleary Freelance Journalist Iain Macwhirter Political Commentator for The Herald Newspaper