UAE’s Foreign Entanglements | Global Turkic Identity
With conflicts raging across North Africa and the Middle East, one country stands out when it comes to pouring in weapons and money: The United Arab Emirates. Abu Dhabi continues to fund Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar against the United Nations-backed government, while also engaging in the Saudi-led conflict in Yemen. We look at what’s driving the country’s aggressive foreign policy. Plus, Hungarians have juggled multiple identities for centuries and the country’s prime minister recently suggested that Hungarians had Turkish roots. So, how extensive is the global Turkic community? Guests: Mehmet Ogutcu Former Turkish Diplomat Mahjoob Zweiri Gulf Studies Programme Director at Qatar University Halil Akinci Former Secretary General of the Turkic Council Cavid Veliyev Head of Foreign Policy Department at the Center of Analysis of International Relations based in Baku
January 17, 2020
