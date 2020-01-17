China sees weakest growth rate in thirty years | Money Talks

China's economy grew 6.1 percent last year - the weakest rate of expansion in nearly three decades. The number highlights sluggish demand in the world's second biggest economy, as it battles a costly trade war with the US. More support is on the way, but the scope for big stimulus measures could be limited in a country already saddled with debt. Samantha Vadas reports from Beijing. #ChinaEconomy #GDP #TradeWar