January 18, 2020
WORLD
UK government secretly funded Reuters in the 1960s and 1970s
The British government secretly funded Reuters in the 1960s and 1970s at the behest of an anti-Soviet propaganda unit which was linked to British intelligence. The payments were reportedly made via BBC to conceal the financing and was used to expand Reuters coverage of the Middle East and Latin America. #Reuters #Britain #SecretFunding
