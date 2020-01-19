Libya Conference in Berlin aims to achieve permanent ceasefire

World leaders and regional actors have been invited by German Chancellor Angela Merkel, to try to negotiate a permanent ceasefire in Libya. They are set to hold talks in Berlin later on Sunday. But the divisions between its warring sides, and the demands of international players make the outcome of this peace conference, difficult to predict. Our correspondent Yunus Paksoy has more from the German capital. #LibyaConference #BerlinConference #Libya