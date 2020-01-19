UN-backed government faces rival administration in Tobruk

Warlord Khalifa Haftar has made advances in other parts of eastern and southern Libya. But his forces have been stalled near the capital Tripoli. Libya's UN-recognised government has stopped Haftar from taking the city, and Turkey is expected to increase its presence in the country. Shoaib Hasan takes a look at the power relations in Libya. #LibyaWar #Tripoli #LibyaGovernment