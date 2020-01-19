Indonesia Mosques: Man on mission counts nation's mosques, address radicalism

In Indonesia, an effort to log the country's many mosques has been going on for several years. But with rapid development across the archipelago's 6,000 inhabited islands - keeping track of all the new mosques being built - is no easy feat. Rahul Radhakrishnan has the story of one man - who's trying to keep count. #Indonesia #Mosques #Muslims