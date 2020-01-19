WORLD
1 MIN READ
Harry and Meghan to drop their titles and royal duties
There's been mixed reaction after Buckingham Palace announced a deal that allows Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, to step back from their roles as senior royals. The couple will no longer use the title "royal highness" and will stop receiving public funds. They'll also repay the three million dollars in taxpayers' money spent to renovate their UK home, Frogmore Cottage. Natasha Hussain has more details on the agreement. #HarryMeghan #RoyalFamily #RoyalHighness
Harry and Meghan to drop their titles and royal duties
January 19, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us