Libya's Future: World leaders agree to respect arms embargo

World leaders gathered in Berlin on Sunday with the hope of bringing stability to war-torn Libya. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladmir Putin were all there for the talks which ended with an agreement for a truce that includes an arms embargo. But what does this really mean for Libya? TRT World's Middle East Correspondent Sara Firth reports.