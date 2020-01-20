January 20, 2020
Russian Orthodox Graffiti: Artists use graffiti to create new religious icons
Art in the Russian Orthodox church usually means ornate icons of figures from the Bible. But in Moscow, a collective of artists are creating Christian art for a new generation. And they're even risking getting arrested by spray-painting their huge religious drawings in the streets. Lucy Taylor went to see them and has more for us.
