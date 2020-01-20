Militia-Farmer Conflict: Fragile truce holds between farmers and 'bandits' in Nigeria

In northwest Nigeria, an armed group nicknamed the 'bandits' has been fighting farmers for decades. The UN says as many as 40-thousand people have sought refuge in neighbouring Niger in the past year alone. Despite a peace deal brokered in September, many civilians displaced by the conflict say they aren't confident the truce will last. Philip Owira has more.