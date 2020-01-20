Oxfam warns economic inequality is 'out of control' | Money Talks

The World Economic Forum's annual pow-wow of business leaders and political elite kicks-off on Tuesday in Switzerland. A series of reports released ahead of those meetings are trying to focus their attention on issues like global inequality and economic risks. As Laila Humairah reports, that's expected to bring some heat to the snow-capped mountains of Davos. For more, we spoke to Oxfam's head of Policy on Inequality, Max Lawson, who joined us from Nairobi. #OXFAM #EconomicEquality #Davos