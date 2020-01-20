Death-themed Thai cafe encourages patrons to appreciate life | Money Talks

Bangkok's cafe culture has exploded in recent years so, themed diners are trying hard to stand out from the crowd. From Raccoons and Huskies, to Hello Kitty and unicorns, they seem to have the most conceivable tastes covered. One unusual restaurant is called Kid Mai, meaning 'Think New'. It's a death awareness cafe that aims to remind us of our inevitable demise. Daniel Quinlan reports from Bangkok. #Bangkok #Cafe #Coffee