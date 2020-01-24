Angola's former first daughter accused of corruption | Money Talks

Angola may be rich in oil but it's one of Africa's poorest nations. And somehow it's produced the continent's wealthiest woman - a dichotomy that's doesn't appear to be a coincidence. That's according to an investigation by more than a hundred journalists around the world. They say they've uncovered a decades-long scheme by the former president to illegally enrich his family. Paolo Montecillo reports. For more, geopolitical and economic analyst Aly Khan Satchu joined us from Nairobi. He runs the investment advisory firm Rich Management. #Angola #LuandaLeaks #IsabeldosSantos