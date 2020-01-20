WORLD
China confirms human-to-human transmission
A rise in the number of cases of the Coronavirus in China is fuelling fears of a major outbreak. There are now more than 200 cases and three people have died. But scientists fear this could in turn effect others in the wider world. Cases have already been reported in Japan, Thailand and South Korea. Chinese officials have confirmed that the new strain of coronavirus, which causes a type of pneumonia, can pass from person to person. And the World Health Organisation says it's holding an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss the outbreak. TRT World's Sarah Morice reports. #coronavirus #chinavirus #chinacoronavirusoutbreak
January 20, 2020
