Vogue's Environmental Cover | Federico Fellini | The SAG Awards

In this episode of Showcase; The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards 01:01 Trophy Fever: Oscar or Emilio 04:13 Vogue's Environmental Cover 06:21 Seda Yilmaz, Fashion Writer 10:01 Shortcuts 16:20 Remembering Federico Fellini 18:28 Julia Wagner, Film Lecturer and Writer 20:45 #Vogue #FedericoFellini #ScreenActorsGuildAwards