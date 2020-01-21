Vladimir Putin: Russia’s Leader for Life?

Russian President Putin's proposed constitutional changes prompted the entire government to resign. Is it part of the leader's plan to hold onto power after his term ends in 2024? And will it succeed or crumble on the Kremlin's steps? Guests: Alexander Nekrassov Former Kremlin Adviser and Political Commentator Oleg Kozlovsky Russia Researcher Amnesty International Gilbert Doctorow Independent Political Analyst