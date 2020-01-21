BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
China coronavirus sparks health and economic fears | Money Talks
The contagion effect of the deadly outbreak of coronavirus in China is spreading across global markets. As the death toll from the viral pneumonia rises to six and the number of people infected reaches nearly 300, investors are ditching China-exposed stocks, including travel and luxury firms. Attention is also turning towards the economic impact of the disease. And if the 2003 SARS epidemic is anything to go by, the effects of the outbreak could be devastating. Patrick Fok has more from Beijing. #Wuhan #CoronaVirus #ChinaStocks
China coronavirus sparks health and economic fears | Money Talks
January 21, 2020
Explore
Russia not too worried about Trump's criticism of Putin: Kremlin
Heatwave across Europe reportedly kills 2,300 people
UK firm loses Rubik's Cube trade mark battle to Greek rival
Tariffs used to 'pressurise, isolate' countries: Malaysian PM
Loneliness is claiming 100 lives an hour, says WHO
Türkiye to launch offshore petroleum exploration in Pakistan, FM Fidan says
After seven days of flames, Syria contains Latakia wildfires
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Tuvalu today, world tomorrow: Why global refugee laws are failing victims of climate crisis?
By Zulal Sema
Musk promotes his American Party on back of Epstein files
Türkiye, Iraq discuss border security, counter-terrorism
Netanyahu vows to continue Gaza offensive despite ceasefire talks
US to send more Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine: report
Gaza will not surrender: Hamas rejects Netanyahu’s demands as 'delusional defeat'
US Supreme Court clears way for Trump to pursue mass federal layoffs
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us