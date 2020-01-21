BIZTECH
India to relax tax evasion, money laundering rules | Money Talks
India wants to grow its gross domestic product by two-thirds in the next five years in order to overtake Germany as the world's fourth-largest economy. But officials say restrictive corporate laws have become hurdles to expansion and job creation. Now, the government is relaxing rules meant to prevent corruption to allow businesses to come forward without the fear of prosecution. It's planning to decriminalise procedural lapses that - under current rules - are considered tax evasion. That's expected to encourage firms to be more honest in reporting mistakes. Ishan Garg joined us from New Delhi and told us more about the government's plans and how it's expected to affect the economy. #IndiaEconomy #TaxEvasion #MoneyLaundering
January 21, 2020
