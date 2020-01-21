Ukrainian firm makes biodegradable glasses from coffee waste | Money Talks

Coffee is the globe's second biggest export and a key crop in many countries. And people around the world drink billions of cups of coffee every day. But most of the coffee grounds used to make those cups are thrown away. One report says up to six million tonnes of the stuff are sent to landfills every year. Reagan des Vignes reports on a company in Ukraine that is putting them to use. #Coffee #BiodegradableGlasses #Waste