January 21, 2020
WORLD
1 MIN READ
World Economic Forum: Trump praises business environment in US in keynote address
Climate activist Greta Thunberg has struck out at world leaders again accusing them of doing pretty much nothing to fight global warming. She made the speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where US President Donald Trump criticised "prophets of doom" for filling the climate debate with pessimism. Sarah Morice reports #thunberg #trump #davos
World Economic Forum: Trump praises business environment in US in keynote address
Explore