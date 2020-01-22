The Failure of Star Wars in China | Goya's Drawings | Just Mercy

In this episode of Showcase; Failure of Star Wars in China 00:46 Paul Brett, CEO of Flying Tiger Entertainment 01:16 Shortcuts 06:40 The Power of Digital Art 08:40 Julian Stallabrass, Professor of Modern and Contemporary Art 10:53 Lend Me Your Dream Exhibition 16:47 Just Mercy 20:03 Goya's Drawings at Prado Museum 22:58 #Goya #StarWars #SocialMedia